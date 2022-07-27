Market cap of Marqeta Inc. [MQ] reaches 5.03B – now what?

Marqeta Inc. [NASDAQ: MQ] loss -0.67% or -0.06 points to close at $8.90 with a heavy trading volume of 8991849 shares. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Marqeta Brings Modern Card Issuing to Transit Vertical, Partnering With Mastercard Prepaid Managed Services (MPMS) to Enable Seamless Payment Experiences for Transport for NSW.

Marqeta selected by MPMS as partner of choice to allow Transport for NSW the flexibility to offer digital-first payment solutions for consumers.

Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, today announced an innovative new transport partnership. Marqeta was named as the payment processor of choice for Opal Plus, the new transit program for Transport for NSW (TfNSW), in partnership with Mastercard Prepaid Managed Services (MPMS). The New South Wales government is introducing Opal Plus, a Mobility as a Service app within the Opal system, which allows subscribers to plan, book and pay for a tailored commuter experience directly from their mobile devices.

It opened the trading session at $9.02, the shares rose to $9.02 and dropped to $8.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MQ points out that the company has recorded -24.64% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -47.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.82M shares, MQ reached to a volume of 8991849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marqeta Inc. [MQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MQ shares is $11.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Marqeta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Marqeta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on MQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marqeta Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for MQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91.

Trading performance analysis for MQ stock

Marqeta Inc. [MQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.89. With this latest performance, MQ shares dropped by -13.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.16 for Marqeta Inc. [MQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.42, while it was recorded at 9.09 for the last single week of trading, and 14.07 for the last 200 days.

Marqeta Inc. [MQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marqeta Inc. [MQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.33 and a Gross Margin at -17.39. Marqeta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.33.

Marqeta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marqeta Inc. [MQ]

There are presently around $2,360 million, or 61.90% of MQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MQ stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 37,142,171, which is approximately 349.664% of the company’s market cap and around 3.22% of the total institutional ownership; HMI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 25,624,524 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $228.06 million in MQ stocks shares; and LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, currently with $147.83 million in MQ stock with ownership of nearly -4.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marqeta Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in Marqeta Inc. [NASDAQ:MQ] by around 93,733,340 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 83,216,588 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 88,233,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,183,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MQ stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,033,094 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 17,566,564 shares during the same period.