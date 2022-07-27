Market Analysts see VIZIO Holding Corp. [VZIO] falling to $16. Time to buy?

VIZIO Holding Corp. [NYSE: VZIO] price surged by 8.82 percent to reach at $0.79. The company report on July 19, 2022 that VIZIO Introduces 2023 M-Series Sound Bar Lineup with Award-Winning M-Series Elevate and Immersive Audio Across Models.

New sound bars deliver enhanced audio experiences, innovative design, and superior performance for any room in the home.

VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO), the No. 1 sound bar brand in America, has unveiled its highly anticipated 2023 M-Series audio collection extending Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support across the entire lineup. The company celebrates its 20th year of delivering home theater experiences that offer outstanding performance at an extraordinary value, and the 2023 collection continues VIZIO’s strong legacy of innovative design, industry-leading technology, and accessibility to everyone. The marquee product in the 2023 audio collection, the new M-Series Elevate 5.1.2 Immersive Sound Bar, has already earned a CES Innovation Award and an iF Product Design award.

A sum of 6274185 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 799.12K shares. VIZIO Holding Corp. shares reached a high of $10.00 and dropped to a low of $8.70 until finishing in the latest session at $9.75.

The one-year VZIO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.49. The average equity rating for VZIO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on VIZIO Holding Corp. [VZIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZIO shares is $15.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for VIZIO Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2021, representing the official price target for VIZIO Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Barrington Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on VZIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VIZIO Holding Corp. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58.

VZIO Stock Performance Analysis:

VIZIO Holding Corp. [VZIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.97. With this latest performance, VZIO shares gained by 17.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.98 for VIZIO Holding Corp. [VZIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.33, while it was recorded at 9.00 for the last single week of trading, and 13.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VIZIO Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

VIZIO Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

VIZIO Holding Corp. [VZIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $195 million, or 20.10% of VZIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZIO stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 6,466,681, which is approximately 33.689% of the company’s market cap and around 15.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,339,228 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.92 million in VZIO stocks shares; and MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE, currently with $15.26 million in VZIO stock with ownership of nearly 50.761% of the company’s market capitalization.

50 institutional holders increased their position in VIZIO Holding Corp. [NYSE:VZIO] by around 6,472,894 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 5,972,537 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 9,320,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,766,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VZIO stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,281,288 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 4,931,918 shares during the same period.