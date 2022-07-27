Market Analysts see Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] gaining to $4.75. Time to buy?

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] closed the trading session at $2.80 on 07/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.54, while the highest price level was $2.81. The company report on July 19, 2022 that Coeur Appoints Jeane Hull to Board of Directors.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today announced the appointment of Jeane Hull to the Company’s Board of Directors and its Audit, Compensation and Leadership Development and Environmental, Health, Safety and Corporate Responsibility Committees effective July 19, 2022.

Ms. Hull has over 35 years of mining operational leadership and engineering experience, most notably holding the positions of Chief Operating Officer for Rio Tinto plc at the Kennecott Utah Copper Mine and Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer of Peabody Energy Corporation. She also has held numerous management engineering and operations positions with Rio Tinto and affiliates. Prior to joining Rio Tinto, she held positions with Mobil Mining and Minerals, and has additional engineering, environmental and regulatory affairs experience in the public and private sector. Ms. Hull is currently a director of Copper Mountain Mining Corporation, Trevali Mining Corporation, Epiroc AB, and Interfor Corporation and previously served on the boards of Pretium Resources Inc and Cloud Peak Energy Inc. A Registered Professional Engineer, Ms. Hull holds a Bachelor of Science (Civil Eng.) from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and a Master of Business Administration degree from Nova Southeastern University. She serves on the University Advisory Board for South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -44.44 percent and weekly performance of -1.41 percent. The stock has been moved at -44.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -36.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.65M shares, CDE reached to a volume of 8548463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $5.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

CDE stock trade performance evaluation

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.41. With this latest performance, CDE shares dropped by -16.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.36 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.38, while it was recorded at 2.78 for the last single week of trading, and 4.72 for the last 200 days.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.07 and a Gross Margin at +15.54. Coeur Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.00.

Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $528 million, or 74.40% of CDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 27,794,163, which is approximately 56.511% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 23,912,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.95 million in CDE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $63.77 million in CDE stock with ownership of nearly 0.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

111 institutional holders increased their position in Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE] by around 40,587,387 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 14,680,399 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 133,359,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,627,759 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDE stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,824,093 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,172,635 shares during the same period.