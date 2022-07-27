Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] Is Currently -41.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: LKCO] price plunged by -41.19 percent to reach at -$0.17. The company report on July 26, 2022 that Luokung Technology Corp. Announces $8 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Luokung Technology Corp. (the “Company” or “Luokung”) (NASDAQ: LKCO), today announced that it has entered into certain securities purchase agreements with certain institutional investors for a registered direct offering of $8 million of ordinary shares at a price of $0.30 per share. The Company will issue a total of 26,666,666 ordinary shares to the institutional investors. As part of the transaction, the Company will also issue to the investors warrants (“Warrants”) for the purchase of up to 26,666,666 ordinary shares at an exercise price of $0.41 per share, which Warrants will have a term of five years from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds from this offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about July 28, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

A sum of 31690109 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.26M shares. Luokung Technology Corp. shares reached a high of $0.2763 and dropped to a low of $0.1908 until finishing in the latest session at $0.23.

Guru’s Opinion on Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luokung Technology Corp. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

LKCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -44.03. With this latest performance, LKCO shares dropped by -48.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.09 for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4118, while it was recorded at 0.3742 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6343 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Luokung Technology Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.86 and a Gross Margin at +5.60. Luokung Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.89.

Luokung Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 3.80% of LKCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LKCO stocks are: SICART ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 3,980,941, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 46.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 860,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.34 million in LKCO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $84000.0 in LKCO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:LKCO] by around 330,230 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 2,335,675 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,629,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,295,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LKCO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,093 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 2,126,699 shares during the same period.