Inpixon [INPX] is -77.80% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Inpixon [NASDAQ: INPX] traded at a low on 07/26/22, posting a -8.14 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.13. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Inpixon Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification for its Location-Aware Enterprise Applications.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Certification Further Validates Inpixon’s Commitment to Highest Standards in Information Security for Large Enterprises.

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence® company, today announced that its application platform for mapping, locationing and actionable intelligence for smart campuses, omni-channel events and asset tracking has been ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified. ISO/IEC 27001:2013 specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system within the context of an organization.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5983736 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Inpixon stands at 12.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.71%.

The market cap for INPX stock reached $21.23 million, with 138.50 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.55M shares, INPX reached a trading volume of 5983736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inpixon [INPX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inpixon is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for INPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

How has INPX stock performed recently?

Inpixon [INPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.20. With this latest performance, INPX shares dropped by -1.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.91 for Inpixon [INPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1609, while it was recorded at 0.1502 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4173 for the last 200 days.

Inpixon [INPX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inpixon [INPX] shares currently have an operating margin of -307.81 and a Gross Margin at +44.73. Inpixon’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -432.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.13.

Inpixon’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Earnings analysis for Inpixon [INPX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inpixon go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Inpixon [INPX]

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.40% of INPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,899,809, which is approximately -0.637% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,882,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in INPX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.18 million in INPX stock with ownership of nearly -1.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inpixon stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Inpixon [NASDAQ:INPX] by around 2,347,030 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 7,185,633 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,686,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,218,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INPX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,247,767 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 6,986,721 shares during the same period.