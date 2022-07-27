HP Inc. [HPQ] is -15.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] loss -1.99% on the last trading session, reaching $31.95 price per share at the time. The company report on July 25, 2022 that First Lady of Ukraine Accepts Computer Donation From HP Inc. for Ukrainian Children and Healthcare Workers.

WASHINGTON, D.C. –News Direct– HP Inc.

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 25, 2022 /3BL Media/ – First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, met with representatives from HP Inc. and the Global Business Coalition for Education, at the Ukraine House cultural center in Washington, D.C. this week, to accept a donation of technology and learning material headed to Ukraine to support thousands of students, teachers, and healthcare practitioners.

HP Inc. represents 1.05 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $34.05 billion with the latest information. HPQ stock price has been found in the range of $31.88 to $32.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.25M shares, HPQ reached a trading volume of 5871918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HP Inc. [HPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPQ shares is $37.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for HP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $40 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for HP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on HPQ stock. On March 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HPQ shares from 34 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 7.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for HPQ stock

HP Inc. [HPQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.68. With this latest performance, HPQ shares dropped by -9.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.17 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.68, while it was recorded at 32.68 for the last single week of trading, and 35.30 for the last 200 days.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HP Inc. [HPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.10 and a Gross Margin at +21.11. HP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.21.

HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 7.57%.

An analysis of insider ownership at HP Inc. [HPQ]

There are presently around $29,023 million, or 90.60% of HPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 105,244,573, which is approximately -5.651% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 104,476,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.41 billion in HPQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.3 billion in HPQ stock with ownership of nearly 0.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 456 institutional holders increased their position in HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ] by around 130,646,581 shares. Additionally, 533 investors decreased positions by around 92,829,437 shares, while 201 investors held positions by with 666,787,988 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 890,264,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPQ stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 106,432,253 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 2,473,557 shares during the same period.