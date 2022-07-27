Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] moved down -7.44: Why It’s Important

Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] plunged by -$0.83 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $10.80 during the day while it closed the day at $10.33. The company report on July 21, 2022 that HanesBrands Chosen as a Primary Apparel Partner by the University of Tennessee.

10-year agreement includes the company’s iconic Champion and Hanes brands and special retail activations and presentations.

Champion brand activation planned with the VOL Shop ahead of September 24 football game against Florida.

Hanesbrands Inc. stock has also loss -8.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HBI stock has declined by -26.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -36.59% and lost -38.22% year-on date.

The market cap for HBI stock reached $3.62 billion, with 350.25 million shares outstanding and 345.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.25M shares, HBI reached a trading volume of 7529652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $13.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $18 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Hanesbrands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $13, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on HBI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanesbrands Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBI in the course of the last twelve months was 38.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

HBI stock trade performance evaluation

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.75. With this latest performance, HBI shares dropped by -3.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.44 for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.09, while it was recorded at 11.12 for the last single week of trading, and 14.66 for the last 200 days.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.67 and a Gross Margin at +39.01. Hanesbrands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 68.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.05.

Hanesbrands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc. go to 2.90%.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,565 million, or 95.50% of HBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37,582,047, which is approximately 2.728% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,394,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $383.85 million in HBI stocks shares; and DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $268.06 million in HBI stock with ownership of nearly 9.625% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hanesbrands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 280 institutional holders increased their position in Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE:HBI] by around 36,918,484 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 25,718,685 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 256,792,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,429,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBI stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,855,314 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 6,664,069 shares during the same period.