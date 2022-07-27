For NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK], Analyst sees a rise to $28. What next?

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] closed the trading session at $24.30 on 07/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.25, while the highest price level was $24.89. The company report on July 26, 2022 that Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media.

Year-long analysis from Norton Labs finds nearly three-quarters of phishing sites imitate Facebook.

NortonLifeLock’s global research team, Norton Labs, today published its quarterly Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report, detailing the top consumer cybersecurity insights and takeaways from April through June 2022. Leveraging the company’s global threat telemetry, the analysis includes new findings on how cybercriminals are using social media phishing attacks to steal people’s private information.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.47 percent and weekly performance of -1.58 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.55M shares, NLOK reached to a volume of 7387650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLOK shares is $26.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for NortonLifeLock Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on NLOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NortonLifeLock Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLOK in the course of the last twelve months was 20.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

NLOK stock trade performance evaluation

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.58. With this latest performance, NLOK shares gained by 8.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.66 for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.53, while it was recorded at 24.85 for the last single week of trading, and 25.62 for the last 200 days.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.05 and a Gross Margin at +82.37. NortonLifeLock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.90.

NortonLifeLock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NortonLifeLock Inc. go to 8.10%.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,117 million, or 97.30% of NLOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,314,797, which is approximately 2.101% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 53,179,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.32 billion in NLOK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.15 billion in NLOK stock with ownership of nearly 0.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NortonLifeLock Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 296 institutional holders increased their position in NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK] by around 48,070,440 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 35,991,588 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 485,876,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 569,938,989 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLOK stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,824,330 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 8,650,927 shares during the same period.