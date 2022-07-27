For Chevron Corporation [CVX], Analyst sees a drop to $167. What next?

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] plunged by -$1.16 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $150.68 during the day while it closed the day at $147.32. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Chevron Earns Top Marks on the 2022 Disability Equality Index.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company recognized for commitment to inclusion of people with disabilities in annual assessment of major companies.

Chevron Corporation stock has also gained 1.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CVX stock has declined by -6.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.84% and gained 25.54% year-on date.

The market cap for CVX stock reached $291.89 billion, with 1.94 billion shares outstanding and 1.91 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.80M shares, CVX reached a trading volume of 6044156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chevron Corporation [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $175.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $160 to $165, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on CVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 5.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 20.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CVX stock trade performance evaluation

Chevron Corporation [CVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.87. With this latest performance, CVX shares gained by 1.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.79 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.88, while it was recorded at 146.38 for the last single week of trading, and 141.54 for the last 200 days.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.66 and a Gross Margin at +18.04. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.52.

Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chevron Corporation [CVX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to 24.14%.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $205,802 million, or 71.90% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 167,767,288, which is approximately 2.673% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 159,178,117 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.63 billion in CVX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $20.48 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly -0.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chevron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,362 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 171,648,826 shares. Additionally, 1,459 investors decreased positions by around 78,298,538 shares, while 315 investors held positions by with 1,136,110,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,386,057,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 206 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,717,513 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 2,809,427 shares during the same period.