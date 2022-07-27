Datadog Inc. [DDOG] stock Initiated by Bernstein analyst, price target now $172

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] plunged by -$4.77 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $89.35 during the day while it closed the day at $85.72. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Rackspace Technology Announces GOLD Partnership with Datadog to Diagnose Problems in Application Environments.

Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that it has been upgraded to a GOLD partnership with Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. This partnership enables Rackspace Technology to leverage the Datadog platform to provide a suite of observability services to diagnose problems in application environments and minimize the impact of business-disrupting events on customers’ operations.

As Rackspace Technology helps customers modernize via multicloud adoption, the ability to maintain visibility into application environments is critical. Datadog’s observability solutions provide this visibility through a unified view across private and public clouds. As technology changes and applications get increasingly complex, understanding what is happening, and more importantly why, is paramount.

Datadog Inc. stock has also loss -7.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DDOG stock has declined by -29.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -37.00% and lost -51.87% year-on date.

The market cap for DDOG stock reached $29.15 billion, with 313.46 million shares outstanding and 255.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.74M shares, DDOG reached a trading volume of 5848451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $149.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $228 to $160, while Monness Crespi & Hardt kept a Buy rating on DDOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 7.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 80.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

DDOG stock trade performance evaluation

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.79. With this latest performance, DDOG shares dropped by -20.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.14 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.10, while it was recorded at 94.42 for the last single week of trading, and 138.56 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.86 and a Gross Margin at +77.17. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.97.

Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Datadog Inc. [DDOG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 50.60%.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,898 million, or 79.90% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,492,050, which is approximately 1.455% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 16,888,052 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.52 billion in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly 0.448% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datadog Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 397 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 34,247,324 shares. Additionally, 318 investors decreased positions by around 23,548,957 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 162,099,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,895,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,449,697 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 5,979,145 shares during the same period.