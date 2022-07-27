Corning Incorporated [GLW] is -7.36% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Corning Incorporated [NYSE: GLW] gained 0.35% on the last trading session, reaching $34.49 price per share at the time. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Corning Announces Quarterly Dividend.

Corning Incorporated’s (NYSE: GLW) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable on Sept. 29, 2022, to shareholders of record on Aug. 31, 2022.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking StatementsThe statements contained in this release that are not historical facts or information and contain words such as “will,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “see,” “would,” and “target” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and include estimates and assumptions related to economic, competitive and legislative developments. Such statements relate to future events that by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. These estimates are subject to change and uncertainty which are, in many instances, beyond our control. There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with management’s expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those expected by us, depending on the outcome of various factors. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Corning Incorporated represents 843.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $29.54 billion with the latest information. GLW stock price has been found in the range of $34.055 to $34.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.13M shares, GLW reached a trading volume of 9153312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Corning Incorporated [GLW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLW shares is $41.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Corning Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $53 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Corning Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $50, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on GLW stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GLW shares from 38 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corning Incorporated is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLW in the course of the last twelve months was 49.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for GLW stock

Corning Incorporated [GLW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.25. With this latest performance, GLW shares gained by 9.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.13 for Corning Incorporated [GLW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.58, while it was recorded at 34.46 for the last single week of trading, and 36.67 for the last 200 days.

Corning Incorporated [GLW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corning Incorporated [GLW] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.19 and a Gross Margin at +35.26. Corning Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.26.

Corning Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Corning Incorporated [GLW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corning Incorporated go to 21.48%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Corning Incorporated [GLW]

There are presently around $19,966 million, or 70.50% of GLW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92,746,889, which is approximately 0.729% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 54,112,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 billion in GLW stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.15 billion in GLW stock with ownership of nearly -10.499% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corning Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 562 institutional holders increased their position in Corning Incorporated [NYSE:GLW] by around 29,506,212 shares. Additionally, 491 investors decreased positions by around 33,284,237 shares, while 207 investors held positions by with 516,107,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 578,897,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLW stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,598,755 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 2,620,772 shares during the same period.