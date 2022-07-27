Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] Revenue clocked in at $20.57 billion, down -29.78% YTD: What’s Next?

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] price plunged by -0.37 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on July 26, 2022 that California Energy Commission Selects NORESCO to Develop New Energy Efficiency Standards in Support of State’s Decarbonization Goals.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

NORESCO, a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), is pleased to announce it has been awarded a new, three-year contract to help the California Energy Commission (CEC) develop and adopt the state’s building energy code for 2025. California’s Building Energy Efficiency Standards are updated every three years to guide the construction of new and existing buildings toward the state’s clean energy goals. NORESCO has worked with the CEC to advance one of the nation’s most efficient building energy standards, Title 24, Part 6 of the California Code of Regulations, for more than 15 years.

“With the ongoing support of NORESCO, the CEC is excited to continue pioneering world-leading strategies for buildings, while enabling energy bill savings and other benefits to building owners and occupants,” said Michael Sokol, Deputy Director, CEC Efficiency Division. “This three-year agreement will assist the CEC as we look ahead to the next Building Energy Efficiency Standards update cycle.”.

A sum of 5400274 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.14M shares. Carrier Global Corporation shares reached a high of $38.255 and dropped to a low of $37.17 until finishing in the latest session at $38.09.

The one-year CARR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.92. The average equity rating for CARR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $45.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $56 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $54, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on CARR stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CARR shares from 57 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 30.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CARR Stock Performance Analysis:

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.48. With this latest performance, CARR shares gained by 4.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.27 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.33, while it was recorded at 38.10 for the last single week of trading, and 45.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carrier Global Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.07 and a Gross Margin at +29.15. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.49.

Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CARR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 7.50%.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,187 million, or 89.20% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,919,595, which is approximately 0.639% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 82,087,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.14 billion in CARR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.02 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly 13.631% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carrier Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 439 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 49,909,173 shares. Additionally, 722 investors decreased positions by around 49,841,260 shares, while 236 investors held positions by with 637,552,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 737,302,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,490,002 shares, while 153 institutional investors sold positions of 2,294,708 shares during the same period.