Berenberg slashes price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] – find out why.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] traded at a low on 07/26/22, posting a -1.56 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $113.42. The company report on July 26, 2022 that J.P. Morgan Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. Initial Public Offering Declared Effective by Securities and Exchange Commission.

J.P. Morgan Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (“JPMREIT”) today announced that its registration statement on Form S-11 has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The initial public offering of common stock consists of up to $4,000,000 of Class T, Class S, Class D and Class I shares in the primary offering and up to $1,000,000 of shares pursuant to a distribution reinvestment plan. JPMREIT is externally advised and sponsored by J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (“JPMIM” or the “Adviser”).

JPMREIT’s equity real estate investments will include a range of asset types with a focus on stabilized, income-generating properties. To a lesser extent, JPMREIT will also invest in real estate value creation opportunities that incorporate property refurbishment, redevelopment and development, which are expected to be owned long-term for both income generation and potential capital appreciation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10573238 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stands at 1.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.41%.

The market cap for JPM stock reached $334.75 billion, with 2.98 billion shares outstanding and 2.91 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.56M shares, JPM reached a trading volume of 10573238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $139.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $145 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 3.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 572.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 5.01.

How has JPM stock performed recently?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.00. With this latest performance, JPM shares dropped by -3.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.82 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.63, while it was recorded at 114.65 for the last single week of trading, and 142.14 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35.

Earnings analysis for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 1.07%.

Insider trade positions for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

There are presently around $234,449 million, or 71.10% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 266,854,574, which is approximately 2.612% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 201,689,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.24 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.22 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly -0.677% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,872 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 81,866,427 shares. Additionally, 1,443 investors decreased positions by around 123,543,857 shares, while 321 investors held positions by with 1,829,386,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,034,796,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,924,536 shares, while 167 institutional investors sold positions of 9,398,618 shares during the same period.