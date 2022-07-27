Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] Stock trading around $8.82 per share: What’s Next?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AUPH] slipped around -1.68 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $8.82 at the close of the session, down -16.00%. The company report on July 26, 2022 that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Notification Regarding Inter Partes Patent Review.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (“Aurinia” or the “Company”) today received notice regarding the U.S. Patent Office (USPTO) Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) decision to institute trial on the Inter Partes review (“IPR”) filed by Sun Pharmaceuticals, directed at U.S. Patent No. 10,286,036. This patent is related to the LUPKYNIS® dosing protocol for lupus nephritis.

“While this decision is disappointing, as we have stated from the start of his process, we will vigorously defend this patent,” said Peter Greenleaf, President and CEO, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. “This patent already had significant review at the USPTO before being approved as being a valid patent by that office and we are fully prepared to continue legal proceedings to protect our intellectual property.”.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -61.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AUPH Stock saw the intraday high of $10.02 and lowest of $8.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.97, which means current price is +4.63% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, AUPH reached a trading volume of 9424536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUPH shares is $23.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $33 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Perform rating on AUPH stock. On January 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AUPH shares from 30 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91.

How has AUPH stock performed recently?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.10. With this latest performance, AUPH shares dropped by -21.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.90 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.13, while it was recorded at 10.11 for the last single week of trading, and 16.27 for the last 200 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -395.05 and a Gross Margin at +93.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -396.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.94.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.30 and a Current Ratio set at 14.10.

Insider trade positions for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]

There are presently around $451 million, or 31.70% of AUPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUPH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,453,754, which is approximately 12.668% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 3,969,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.68 million in AUPH stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $31.95 million in AUPH stock with ownership of nearly -35.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AUPH] by around 13,445,933 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 9,162,370 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 20,344,751 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,953,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUPH stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,791,458 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,442,155 shares during the same period.