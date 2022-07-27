Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] fell -29.60% so far this year. What now?

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] price plunged by -0.09 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on July 18, 2022 that Altice USA to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2022 Results.

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss financial and operating results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. A press release reporting the results will be issued at 4:05 p.m. EDT.

The call will be led by Dexter Goei, CEO, and Michael Grau, CFO.

A sum of 5406228 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.97M shares. Altice USA Inc. shares reached a high of $11.60 and dropped to a low of $11.08 until finishing in the latest session at $11.39.

The one-year ATUS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.99. The average equity rating for ATUS stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $15.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $15, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on ATUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

ATUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.72. With this latest performance, ATUS shares gained by 20.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.30 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.84, while it was recorded at 10.95 for the last single week of trading, and 13.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altice USA Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.19 and a Gross Margin at +48.77. Altice USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.81.

Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

ATUS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altice USA Inc. go to -6.40%.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,983 million, or 57.90% of ATUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 27,554,566, which is approximately 35.017% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,253,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $253.69 million in ATUS stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $232.74 million in ATUS stock with ownership of nearly 1.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altice USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS] by around 60,198,306 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 42,947,984 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 158,502,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,649,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATUS stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,805,197 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 19,275,026 shares during the same period.