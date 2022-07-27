Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] is -40.86% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aethlon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: AEMD] traded at a low on 07/26/22, posting a -5.98 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.10. The company report on July 11, 2022 that Aethlon Medical Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Hemopurifier COVID-19 Study Protocol Amendment.

Approval eliminates the requirement for previous dialysis treatment, potentially enabling accelerated enrollment in the ongoing clinical study.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to diagnose and treat cancer and life threatening infectious diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an amendment to the protocol of its ongoing clinical trial investigating the Aethlon Hemopurifier® for patients with severe COVID-19. The newly approved protocol amendment eliminates the inclusion criteria that patients must have a dialysis catheter in place and have tolerated dialysis at the time of screening.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9587661 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aethlon Medical Inc. stands at 9.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.25%.

The market cap for AEMD stock reached $17.95 million, with 15.83 million shares outstanding and 15.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 737.60K shares, AEMD reached a trading volume of 9587661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEMD shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aethlon Medical Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 59.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

How has AEMD stock performed recently?

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.76. With this latest performance, AEMD shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.41 for Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1191, while it was recorded at 1.1040 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7336 for the last 200 days.

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -3542.53 and a Gross Margin at +47.57. Aethlon Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3540.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.24.

Aethlon Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.00 and a Current Ratio set at 10.00.

Insider trade positions for Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.00% of AEMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 494,602, which is approximately -9.039% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 270,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.32 million in AEMD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.19 million in AEMD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aethlon Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Aethlon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:AEMD] by around 66,853 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 334,596 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 876,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,278,128 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEMD stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,477 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 102,535 shares during the same period.