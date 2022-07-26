why Apple Inc. [AAPL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $183.29

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] loss -0.74% or -1.14 points to close at $152.95 with a heavy trading volume of 53333941 shares. The company report on July 12, 2022 that Apple scores record-breaking 52 Emmy Award nominations, with “Ted Lasso” leading as most-nominated comedy, and freshman breakout “Severance” landing Best Drama nomination.

“Ted Lasso” earns 20 Emmy nominations in total, dominating as most-nominated comedy series for second year in a row, with standout performances nabbing 10 acting nominations.

“Severance” makes Emmy Award debut with 14 nominations in total for its hit first season.

It opened the trading session at $154.01, the shares rose to $155.04 and dropped to $152.28, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AAPL points out that the company has recorded -5.82% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 93.05M shares, AAPL reached to a volume of 53333941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apple Inc. [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $183.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $185 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $157 to $130, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on AAPL stock. On June 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AAPL shares from 210 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 3.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 27.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for AAPL stock

Apple Inc. [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.00. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 10.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.87 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.35, while it was recorded at 153.29 for the last single week of trading, and 158.65 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.78 and a Gross Margin at +41.78. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.88.

Return on Total Capital for AAPL is now 56.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 53.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 147.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 216.39. Additionally, AAPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 189.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] managed to generate an average of $614,805 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 9.91%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Apple Inc. [AAPL]

There are presently around $1,444,882 million, or 59.70% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,269,995,750, which is approximately 0.693% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,027,632,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $157.18 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $136.27 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,792 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 211,528,682 shares. Additionally, 2,376 investors decreased positions by around 289,948,229 shares, while 272 investors held positions by with 8,945,284,460 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,446,761,371 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,207,158 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 15,420,955 shares during the same period.