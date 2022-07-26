Wall Street Analyst Resumed Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] surged by $3.35 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $64.46 during the day while it closed the day at $64.41. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Occidental to Announce Second Quarter Results Tuesday, August 2, 2022; Hold Conference Call Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Occidental (NYSE: OXY) will announce its second quarter 2022 financial results after close of market on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and will hold a conference call to discuss results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Central.

The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors. Participants may pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10167695/f304038e53.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock has also gained 7.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OXY stock has inclined by 13.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 90.84% and gained 122.18% year-on date.

The market cap for OXY stock reached $61.29 billion, with 936.70 million shares outstanding and 935.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 28.44M shares, OXY reached a trading volume of 19502519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $75.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $74, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on OXY stock. On April 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for OXY shares from 44 to 88.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 3.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

OXY stock trade performance evaluation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.26. With this latest performance, OXY shares gained by 14.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.71 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.61, while it was recorded at 62.77 for the last single week of trading, and 46.98 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.99 and a Gross Margin at +29.29. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation go to 23.46%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $48,612 million, or 83.20% of OXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 136,373,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 101,902,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.56 billion in OXY stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $6.49 billion in OXY stock with ownership of nearly -10.506% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 520 institutional holders increased their position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY] by around 200,716,731 shares. Additionally, 398 investors decreased positions by around 142,387,896 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 411,619,304 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 754,723,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXY stock had 221 new institutional investments in for a total of 153,184,723 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 60,839,765 shares during the same period.