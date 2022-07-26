Wall Street Analyst Initiated Lucid Group Inc. [LCID]. What else is Wall St. saying

Lucid Group Inc. [NASDAQ: LCID] closed the trading session at $18.74 on 07/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.64, while the highest price level was $19.90. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Lucid Announces Key Leadership to Bolster Operations and Logistics Experience Ahead of Global Expansion.

Additions of Evelyn Chiang, VP of Process Transformation, and Walter Ludwig, VP of Global Logistics, bring decades of global expertise and operational excellence to Lucid.

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market with the award-winning Lucid Air, today announced the appointments of Evelyn Chiang, VP of Process Transformation, and Walter Ludwig, VP of Global Logistics. Together, they bring a wealth of global expertise and decades of operational excellence from companies such as Mercedes, Tesla, and SAP, as Lucid prepares to expand its business worldwide.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -50.75 percent and weekly performance of -6.11 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.99M shares, LCID reached to a volume of 11548945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lucid Group Inc. [LCID]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LCID shares is $29.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LCID stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Lucid Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Lucid Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on LCID stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lucid Group Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for LCID stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 403.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.11.

LCID stock trade performance evaluation

Lucid Group Inc. [LCID] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.11. With this latest performance, LCID shares dropped by -2.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LCID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.59 for Lucid Group Inc. [LCID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.55, while it was recorded at 20.31 for the last single week of trading, and 28.25 for the last 200 days.

Lucid Group Inc. [LCID]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Lucid Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.80 and a Current Ratio set at 11.50.

Lucid Group Inc. [LCID]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,768 million, or 69.80% of LCID stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LCID stocks are: PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND with ownership of 1,015,252,523, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,737,522 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $725.94 million in LCID stocks shares; and VENROCK MANAGEMENT V, LLC, currently with $353.06 million in LCID stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

247 institutional holders increased their position in Lucid Group Inc. [NASDAQ:LCID] by around 50,489,330 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 17,581,834 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 1,093,489,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,161,560,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LCID stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,013,996 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 4,845,442 shares during the same period.