Versus Systems Inc. [VS] is -78.50% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Versus Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: VS] gained 12.87% on the last trading session, reaching $0.45 price per share at the time. The company report on July 22, 2022 that Versus Systems Signs First Television Contract for New Team-Focused TV Channel.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Versus to Enter a New, Critical Vertical, Launching Over-The-Top TV Products in Q4.

Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VS) today announced that it has signed its first contract in the Over-the-Top (“OTT”) streaming media and TV vertical – a significant milestone in the company’s history and a cornerstone in the company’s growth plan. Versus plans to bring its reward-based fan engagement technology to an OTT sports team-focused TV channel that is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Versus Systems Inc. represents 19.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.92 million with the latest information. VS stock price has been found in the range of $0.451 to $0.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 384.66K shares, VS reached a trading volume of 41627099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Versus Systems Inc. [VS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VS shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Versus Systems Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for VS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

Trading performance analysis for VS stock

Versus Systems Inc. [VS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.50. With this latest performance, VS shares dropped by -1.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.16 for Versus Systems Inc. [VS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5256, while it was recorded at 0.3954 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7393 for the last 200 days.

Versus Systems Inc. [VS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Versus Systems Inc. [VS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1852.78. Versus Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1873.29.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -119.28.

Versus Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Versus Systems Inc. [VS]

There are presently around $1 million, or 16.70% of VS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VS stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 1,797,011, which is approximately 105.061% of the company’s market cap and around 13.29% of the total institutional ownership; VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 187,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85000.0 in VS stocks shares; and KEPOS CAPITAL LP, currently with $71000.0 in VS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Versus Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Versus Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:VS] by around 1,283,245 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 69,628 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 842,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,195,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 361,860 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 60,831 shares during the same period.