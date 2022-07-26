ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] is -85.42% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] price surged by 39.51 percent to reach at $2.26. The company report on July 11, 2022 that ToughBuilt Industries Reports $3.56 Million in Q2 2022 Sales Through Amazon.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (“ToughBuilt”) (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), announced today that the Company’s gross sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 through Amazon.com were $3.56 million. This represents a 20% increase from the same quarter in 2021. Sales for the first half of 2022 increased by 24% to approximately $7.01 million compared to $5.31 million for the first half of 2021.

Michael Panosian, Chief Executive Officer of ToughBuilt, commented, “The Company’s growth remains significant despite unfavorable market conditions. Our sales through Amazon continue to be a driving force for ToughBuilt’s overall revenue growth. We look forward to expanding upon our product portfolio and revenue success.”.

A sum of 138306948 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.65M shares. ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares reached a high of $9.35 and dropped to a low of $5.86 until finishing in the latest session at $7.98.

The one-year TBLT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 96.45. The average equity rating for TBLT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBLT shares is $225.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

TBLT Stock Performance Analysis:

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 202.27. With this latest performance, TBLT shares gained by 478.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.37 for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.29, while it was recorded at 4.73 for the last single week of trading, and 35.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ToughBuilt Industries Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.12 and a Gross Margin at +27.30. ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.51.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.80% of TBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBLT stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 35,338, which is approximately 952.039% of the company’s market cap and around 0.39% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 29,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in TBLT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.22 million in TBLT stock with ownership of nearly -10.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT] by around 79,162 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 14,032 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 51,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBLT stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,812 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 10,072 shares during the same period.