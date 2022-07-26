Tellurian Inc. [TELL] Revenue clocked in at $209.50 million, up 23.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Tellurian Inc. [AMEX: TELL] gained 4.99% or 0.18 points to close at $3.79 with a heavy trading volume of 14859314 shares. The company report on July 13, 2022 that Tellurian Announces Haynesville Shale Acquisition for $125 million.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) (NYSE American: TELL) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Tellurian Production LLC (TPC) has entered into an agreement to purchase natural gas assets from privately held EnSight IV Energy Partners, LLC and EnSight Haynesville Partners, LLC (collectively EnSight) located in the Haynesville Shale.

The purchase price is $125 million, subject to customary closing adjustments, and a contingent payment of $7.5 million which is based on the price of natural gas and may be payable in March 2023 under certain conditions. Tellurian will fund the purchase with cash on hand and anticipates closing on the EnSight assets in the third quarter of 2022. The effective date of the transaction is August 1, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $3.66, the shares rose to $3.86 and dropped to $3.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TELL points out that the company has recorded 43.02% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -69.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 19.40M shares, TELL reached to a volume of 14859314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tellurian Inc. [TELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $6.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Tellurian Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $7, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on TELL stock. On June 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TELL shares from 2 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

Trading performance analysis for TELL stock

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.85. With this latest performance, TELL shares gained by 29.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.07 for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.80, while it was recorded at 3.69 for the last single week of trading, and 3.80 for the last 200 days.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tellurian Inc. [TELL] shares currently have an operating margin of -158.17 and a Gross Margin at +32.77. Tellurian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.08.

Tellurian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tellurian Inc. [TELL]

There are presently around $759 million, or 36.40% of TELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 28,774,871, which is approximately 1.362% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,830,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.9 million in TELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $88.43 million in TELL stock with ownership of nearly 7.323% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tellurian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Tellurian Inc. [AMEX:TELL] by around 52,443,535 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 27,993,932 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 119,723,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,160,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TELL stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,563,843 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 9,330,968 shares during the same period.