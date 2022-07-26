Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] stock Downgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $26

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE: SIX] gained 1.25% or 0.29 points to close at $23.42 with a heavy trading volume of 19617464 shares. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Novanta Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Six Flags Entertainment to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Novanta Inc. (NASD: NOVT) will replace Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: SIX) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Six Flags will replace Natus Medical Inc. (NASD: NTUS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, July 26. ArchiMed acquired Natus Medical in a deal that closed today. Six Flags Entertainment is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

It opened the trading session at $23.13, the shares rose to $23.54 and dropped to $22.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SIX points out that the company has recorded -40.07% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, SIX reached to a volume of 19617464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIX shares is $43.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $55 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on SIX stock. On March 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SIX shares from 45 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIX in the course of the last twelve months was 8.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for SIX stock

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.83. With this latest performance, SIX shares gained by 11.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.03 for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.98, while it was recorded at 23.10 for the last single week of trading, and 37.15 for the last 200 days.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.60 and a Gross Margin at +40.72. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.68.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation go to 27.59%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]

There are presently around $1,837 million, or 95.40% of SIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIX stocks are: H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 8,925,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,157,265 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $191.04 million in SIX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $152.92 million in SIX stock with ownership of nearly -0.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE:SIX] by around 13,860,589 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 11,767,624 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 52,814,504 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,442,717 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIX stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,547,029 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 4,886,061 shares during the same period.