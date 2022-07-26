Roblox Corporation [RBLX] Revenue clocked in at $2.07 billion, down -61.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] traded at a high on 07/25/22, posting a 1.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $39.84. The company report on July 12, 2022 that Roblox to Report Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 9, 2022.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) today announced that it will report the company’s second quarter 2022 financial results, as well as its key metrics for the month of July 2022, after market close on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The company will also conduct a conference call on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 5:30 AM PT / 8:30 AM ET to answer questions regarding its financial results.

The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Roblox investor relations website at ir.roblox.com. An online replay and transcript of the call will be available on the investor relations website shortly following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17386810 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Roblox Corporation stands at 6.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.73%.

The market cap for RBLX stock reached $25.14 billion, with 588.52 million shares outstanding and 516.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 33.74M shares, RBLX reached a trading volume of 17386810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roblox Corporation [RBLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $37.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $39 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Neutral rating on RBLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 2.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBLX in the course of the last twelve months was 47.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has RBLX stock performed recently?

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.23. With this latest performance, RBLX shares gained by 15.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.71 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.54, while it was recorded at 40.35 for the last single week of trading, and 61.84 for the last 200 days.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.16 and a Gross Margin at +22.27. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.62.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -295.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.34.

Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]

There are presently around $14,095 million, or 66.60% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: ALTOS VENTURES MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 82,781,796, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 39,819,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $959.08 million in RBLX stock with ownership of nearly 10.024% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roblox Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 357 institutional holders increased their position in Roblox Corporation [NYSE:RBLX] by around 47,429,895 shares. Additionally, 324 investors decreased positions by around 65,390,793 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 240,965,374 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,786,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBLX stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,561,807 shares, while 173 institutional investors sold positions of 8,423,764 shares during the same period.