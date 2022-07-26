Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB] is -90.10% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Revelation Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: REVB] traded at a high on 07/25/22, posting a 55.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.01. The company report on July 22, 2022 that Revelation Biosciences Inc. Announces Topline Data for Phase 1b CLEAR Clinical Study of REVTx-99b for the Treatment of Allergic Rhinitis.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a clinical-stage life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic‑based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, today announced topline data for its Phase 1b CLEAR clinical study to evaluate the effect of intranasal REVTx-99b on nasal challenge allergen in participants with allergic rhinitis to rye grass pollen.

The primary endpoint to evaluate the effects of REVTx-99b versus placebo on safety and tolerability was met. Exploratory endpoints for efficacy were not met. This includes no reduction in allergy symptoms (Total Nasal Symptom Score) and no increase in peak nasal inspiratory flow versus placebo. The study enrolled two cohorts: one cohort received study drug prior to nasal allergen challenge (the prophylactic cohort) and the second cohort received study drug after the nasal allergen challenge (the treatment cohort). The Phase 1b, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, crossover study design was conducted in Australia. Revelation management plans to evaluate future development of this and other ongoing programs.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 80500750 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Revelation Biosciences Inc. stands at 38.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 31.98%.

The market cap for REVB stock reached $19.74 million, with 14.20 million shares outstanding and 8.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, REVB reached a trading volume of 80500750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REVB shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REVB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

How has REVB stock performed recently?

Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.20. With this latest performance, REVB shares gained by 93.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.43 for Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7248, while it was recorded at 0.9051 for the last single week of trading, and 4.3373 for the last 200 days.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.48.

Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB]

There are presently around $1 million, or 38.90% of REVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REVB stocks are: MONASHEE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 817,562, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 42,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43000.0 in REVB stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $40000.0 in REVB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revelation Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Revelation Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:REVB] by around 1,029,371 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 3,098,614 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,065,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,062,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REVB stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,017,053 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 3,098,614 shares during the same period.