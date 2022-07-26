Piper Sandler slashes price target on SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] – find out why.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] loss -5.97% or -0.42 points to close at $6.62 with a heavy trading volume of 21144584 shares. The company report on July 19, 2022 that SoFi Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2022 Results.

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), the digital personal finance company, today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. SoFi also plans to release its second quarter 2022 results on the investor relations section of its website at https://investors.sofi.com after the close of the financial markets on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Full session details for the conference appearance are as follows:.

It opened the trading session at $7.05, the shares rose to $7.06 and dropped to $6.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SOFI points out that the company has recorded -55.87% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -37.34% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 41.04M shares, SOFI reached to a volume of 21144584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $10.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $10, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on SOFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74.

Trading performance analysis for SOFI stock

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.25. With this latest performance, SOFI shares gained by 18.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.83 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.38, while it was recorded at 6.72 for the last single week of trading, and 11.75 for the last 200 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.79 and a Gross Margin at +41.65. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.70.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SoFi Technologies Inc. go to 43.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]

There are presently around $2,621 million, or 34.20% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 95,281,895, which is approximately -19.113% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,863,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $336.72 million in SOFI stocks shares; and SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $206.24 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly -50% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 281 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 60,607,161 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 118,546,207 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 216,728,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 395,881,857 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,907,018 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 19,474,164 shares during the same period.