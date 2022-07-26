Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR-A] is 14.02% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE: PBR-A] closed the trading session at $11.40. The company report on July 15, 2022 that PETROBRAS ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS AND SETTLEMENT OF CASH TENDER OFFERS.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (“Petrobras”) (NYSE: PBR) today announced the final results and settlement of the previously announced cash tender offers by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Petrobras Global Finance B.V. (“PGF”), with respect to any and all of PGF’s outstanding notes of the series set forth in the table below (the “Notes” and such offers, the “Offers”).

The following tables set forth the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Offers:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.02 percent and weekly performance of 8.16 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.74M shares, PBR-A reached to a volume of 19762173 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR-A]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBR-A shares is $15.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBR-A stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBR-A stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20.

PBR-A stock trade performance evaluation

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR-A] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.16. With this latest performance, PBR-A shares gained by 13.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBR-A stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit N/A. The present Moving Average recorded at N/A for the last single week of trading.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR-A] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBR-A. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras go to 21.10%.