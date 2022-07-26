Market cap of SpringBig Holdings Inc. [SBIG] reaches 46.64M – now what?

SpringBig Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SBIG] gained 13.74% or 0.25 points to close at $2.07 with a heavy trading volume of 14024583 shares. The company report on July 19, 2022 that springbig Showcases the Success of its Partners During July Holidays.

Sales recorded on July 10 outperformed the previous four Sundays by an average of 15%.

springbig (NASDAQ: SBIG, SBIGW), a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs to the cannabis industry, today highlighted data recorded during the weekends of July 4 and July 10.

It opened the trading session at $1.98, the shares rose to $3.25 and dropped to $1.8196, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SBIG points out that the company has recorded -57.97% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -28.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 172.43K shares, SBIG reached to a volume of 14024583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SpringBig Holdings Inc. [SBIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBIG shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBIG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SpringBig Holdings Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for SBIG stock

SpringBig Holdings Inc. [SBIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.49. With this latest performance, SBIG shares dropped by -17.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.67 for SpringBig Holdings Inc. [SBIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.3800, while it was recorded at 1.7900 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5300 for the last 200 days.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. [SBIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.65.

SpringBig Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at SpringBig Holdings Inc. [SBIG]

There are presently around $75 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBIG stocks are: ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 2,076,046, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 34.50% of the total institutional ownership; PERISCOPE CAPITAL INC., holding 1,860,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.85 million in SBIG stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $3.61 million in SBIG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in SpringBig Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SBIG] by around 4,494,278 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 3,023,820 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 28,607,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,125,614 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBIG stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,043,806 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,736,454 shares during the same period.