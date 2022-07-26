Market cap of SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA] reaches 1.32B – now what?

SIGA Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SIGA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 29.03% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.39%. The company report on July 15, 2022 that SIGA Announces Oncology Collaboration with KaliVir Immunotherapeutics.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SIGA to Supply TPOXX® to Support KaliVir’s Oncolytic Vaccinia Clinical Immunotherapy Program.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) (NASDAQ: SIGA), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the health security market, today announced a collaboration with KaliVir Immunotherapeutics to make TPOXX® (tecovirimat) available for use with KaliVir’s proprietary oncolytic vaccinia immunotherapy platform. This novel oncolytic platform includes multiple proprietary genetic modifications that can be combined to generate a unique oncolytic virus that has been optimized for systemic delivery and anti-tumor immune stimulation. Under this partnership, SIGA is providing its TPOXX oral capsules to support future clinical programs.

Over the last 12 months, SIGA stock rose by 175.99%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.32 billion, with 73.07 million shares outstanding and 40.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.30M shares, SIGA stock reached a trading volume of 59048097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SIGA Technologies Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

SIGA Stock Performance Analysis:

SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.39. With this latest performance, SIGA shares gained by 19.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 162.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 175.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.31 for SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.57, while it was recorded at 14.06 for the last single week of trading, and 8.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SIGA Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.20 and a Current Ratio set at 24.50.

SIGA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIGA Technologies Inc. go to 1.00%.

SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $328 million, or 42.60% of SIGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIGA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,587,855, which is approximately -3.69% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ALTRAVUE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,471,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.78 million in SIGA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $35.06 million in SIGA stock with ownership of nearly -0.007% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SIGA Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in SIGA Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SIGA] by around 933,636 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 2,078,738 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 17,900,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,913,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIGA stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 280,703 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 306,172 shares during the same period.