Market cap of Kidpik Corp. [PIK] reaches 11.63M – now what?

Kidpik Corp. [NASDAQ: PIK] gained 2.82% or 0.07 points to close at $2.55 with a heavy trading volume of 21199008 shares. The company report on May 16, 2022 that KIDPIK Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) (“KIDPIK” or the “Company”), an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended April 1, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $2.34, the shares rose to $3.58 and dropped to $2.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PIK points out that the company has recorded -66.27% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -97.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 782.25K shares, PIK reached to a volume of 21199008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kidpik Corp. [PIK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PIK shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PIK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kidpik Corp. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

Trading performance analysis for PIK stock

Kidpik Corp. [PIK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 66.67. With this latest performance, PIK shares gained by 79.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.27% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.00 for Kidpik Corp. [PIK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.72, while it was recorded at 1.90 for the last single week of trading.

Kidpik Corp. [PIK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kidpik Corp. [PIK] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.94 and a Gross Margin at +59.40. Kidpik Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.77.

Kidpik Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kidpik Corp. [PIK]

There are presently around $0 million, or 8.30% of PIK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PIK stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 20,483, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 27.10% of the total institutional ownership; NATIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 20,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51000.0 in PIK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $50000.0 in PIK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kidpik Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Kidpik Corp. [NASDAQ:PIK] by around 79,080 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 194,378 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 188,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,548 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PIK stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 76,916 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 193,433 shares during the same period.