Market cap of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] reaches 649.14M – now what?

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [NASDAQ: IEA] gained 31.83% on the last trading session, reaching $13.75 price per share at the time. The company report on July 25, 2022 that MasTec to Acquire Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (“IEA”), a Premier Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Services Provider.

Significantly Expands MasTec’s Clean Energy & Infrastructure Segment.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. represents 48.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $649.14 million with the latest information. IEA stock price has been found in the range of $13.15 to $13.755.

If compared to the average trading volume of 386.12K shares, IEA reached a trading volume of 19491891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IEA shares is $14.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IEA stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on IEA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for IEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 91.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

Trading performance analysis for IEA stock

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.74. With this latest performance, IEA shares gained by 47.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.41 for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.68, while it was recorded at 10.87 for the last single week of trading, and 10.11 for the last 200 days.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.96 and a Gross Margin at +9.92. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.03.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA]

There are presently around $536 million, or 82.00% of IEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IEA stocks are: ARES MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 15,241,275, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 2,380,529 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.73 million in IEA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $30.05 million in IEA stock with ownership of nearly 27.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [NASDAQ:IEA] by around 7,656,160 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 7,435,254 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 23,925,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,016,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IEA stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,329,974 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,229,240 shares during the same period.