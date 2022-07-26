Market cap of Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] reaches 171.98M – now what?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] traded at a low on 07/25/22, posting a -2.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.39. The company report on July 18, 2022 that CEI’s Subsidiary Provides Update on Patent for Medical Waste Treatment Technology.

Camber Energy, Inc.’s, (NYSE American: CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”) majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc. (“Viking”), announced today that Viking’s majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Ozone Technology, LLC (“Viking Ozone”), was advised that the United States Patent & Trademark Office has issued an Office Action in Viking Ozone’s pending patent application covering multi-chamber medical waste treatment systems and methods, wherein a number of claims have been found by the Patent office to be allowable. After Amendment and Response, an issued patent will likely follow. This covers Viking Ozone’s proprietary methods and devices utilizing Ozone-based treatments. Viking is expected to use this technology in their expansion into medical waste treatment field internationally.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13087126 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Camber Energy Inc. stands at 9.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.54%.

The market cap for CEI stock reached $171.98 million, with 309.99 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.21M shares, CEI reached a trading volume of 13087126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 343.97.

How has CEI stock performed recently?

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.65. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -6.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.56 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5195, while it was recorded at 0.4145 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8380 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1354.20 and a Gross Margin at +63.37. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]

There are presently around $9 million, or 5.50% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,855,783, which is approximately -1.38% of the company’s market cap and around 0.69% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,078,129 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 million in CEI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.84 million in CEI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 2,970,715 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 31,157,952 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 11,396,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,732,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 690,688 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 28,258,969 shares during the same period.