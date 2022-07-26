Market cap of Applied Blockchain Inc. [APLD] reaches 182.29M – now what?

Applied Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ: APLD] traded at a low on 07/22/22, posting a -5.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.13. The company report on July 18, 2022 that Applied Blockchain Secures 200-Megawatt Five-Year Hosting Contract with Marathon Digital Holdings.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLD) (“Applied Blockchain” or the “Company”) has entered into a five-year hosting contract with Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARA) (“Marathon”) for 200-Megawatts (“MW”) of Bitcoin mining capacity. The Company will provide comprehensive hosting services for Marathon’s Bitcoin miners at Applied Blockchain’s owned and operated co-hosting datacenters.

“Partnering with Marathon, one of the largest Bitcoin miners in the industry, represents a significant step forward in Applied Blockchain’s growth trajectory. The multi-year agreement validates our capabilities as a best-in-class co-hosting datacenter operator. We are continuing to grow our contracted hosting capacity, which provides predictable revenue over a multi-year time frame,” said Applied Blockchain Chairman and CEO Wes Cummins. “Additionally, demand for our hosting services remains robust despite the volatility in the cryptocurrency markets, giving us continued confidence in the growth potential of our business for fiscal 2023 and beyond.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18953204 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Applied Blockchain Inc. stands at 30.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.79%.

The market cap for APLD stock reached $182.29 million, with 53.40 million shares outstanding and 40.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, APLD reached a trading volume of 18953204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied Blockchain Inc. [APLD]?

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Applied Blockchain Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Applied Blockchain Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on APLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Blockchain Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 113.93.

How has APLD stock performed recently?

Applied Blockchain Inc. [APLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 104.81. With this latest performance, APLD shares gained by 77.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.22 for Applied Blockchain Inc. [APLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.21, while it was recorded at 2.01 for the last single week of trading, and 13.18 for the last 200 days.

Applied Blockchain Inc. [APLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.55.

Applied Blockchain Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Applied Blockchain Inc. [APLD]

There are presently around $4 million, or 0.50% of APLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APLD stocks are: EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC with ownership of 1,590,766, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST, holding 241,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.52 million in APLD stocks shares; and GLOBAL RETIREMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $0.0 in APLD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Blockchain Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ:APLD] by around 1,590,966 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 241,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,832,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APLD stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,590,966 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.