Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] stock Upgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $13

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] jumped around 0.1 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.55 at the close of the session, up 0.96%. The company report on July 13, 2022 that Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for Missouri.

State-of-the-Art Fiber Network to Reach Over 130,000 Potential Customers in Missouri by End of 2023.

Brightspeed today announced that it will build a large segment of its planned fiber optics network in Missouri, where it expects to deliver, by end of 2023, over 130,000 new fiber passings in portions of nineteen counties in the first phase of construction in the state. Brightspeed plans an additional 180,000 fiber passings in the state in subsequent years of its build plan, for a total of over 310,000 fiber-enabled locations across its Missouri operating territory.

Lumen Technologies Inc. stock is now -15.94% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LUMN Stock saw the intraday high of $10.55 and lowest of $10.3137 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.49, which means current price is +13.32% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.33M shares, LUMN reached a trading volume of 9304279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $10.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has LUMN stock performed recently?

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.04. With this latest performance, LUMN shares dropped by -0.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.22 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.19, while it was recorded at 10.77 for the last single week of trading, and 11.72 for the last 200 days.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.77 and a Gross Margin at +35.41. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.46.

Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]

There are presently around $8,465 million, or 79.00% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 116,137,605, which is approximately 2.404% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 97,635,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in LUMN stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $766.56 million in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly -25.293% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lumen Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 398 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 64,379,867 shares. Additionally, 322 investors decreased positions by around 86,644,471 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 651,345,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 802,369,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,492,776 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 8,483,706 shares during the same period.