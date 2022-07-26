Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX] is -90.20% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: KPRX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -39.76% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -44.28%. The company report on July 22, 2022 that Kiora Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of $5.2 Million Underwritten Public Offering.

Salt Lake City, Utah–(Newsfile Corp. – July 22, 2022) – Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX), (“Kiora” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering for gross proceeds of approximately $5.2 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.

The offering is comprised of (i) 19,770,172 shares of common stock, (ii) 1,280 shares of Series E convertible preferred stock, (iii) 26,170,172 Class A Warrants with an exercise price of $0.20 per share and a term of one year following the initial exercise date, and (iv) 26,170,172 Class B Warrants with an exercise price of $0.20 per share and a term of five years following the initial exercise date. The price per share of common stock, Class A Warrant and Class B Warrant is $0.20. The price per share of series E convertible preferred stock, Class A Warrant to purchase 5,000 shares of common stock and Class B Warrant to purchase 5,000 shares of common stock is $1,000.00. The warrants issued in this transaction are fixed priced and do not contain any variable pricing features. The warrants will be exercisable beginning on the effective date of a reverse stock split in an amount sufficient to permit the exercise in full of the warrants, contingent upon stockholder approval of such reverse stock split and of the exercisability of the warrants. The shareholder meetings will be held on or before September 23, 2022. The closing of the offering is expected to take place on or about July 26, 2022, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

Over the last 12 months, KPRX stock dropped by -95.70%. The one-year Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.86. The average equity rating for KPRX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.95 million, with 13.06 million shares outstanding and 12.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 332.91K shares, KPRX stock reached a trading volume of 10040809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KPRX shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KPRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

KPRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -44.28. With this latest performance, KPRX shares dropped by -62.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.74 for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3847, while it was recorded at 0.2378 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8683 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 22.70% of KPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KPRX stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 529,764, which is approximately 1.109% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 93,619 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14000.0 in KPRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11000.0 in KPRX stock with ownership of nearly -49.236% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:KPRX] by around 153,143 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 126,551 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 551,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 831,444 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KPRX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 137,024 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 31,251 shares during the same period.