KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts ironSource Ltd. [IS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ironSource Ltd. [NYSE: IS] traded at a low on 07/25/22, posting a -3.42 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.67. The company report on July 21, 2022 that ironSource to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on August 10, 2022.

ironSource (NYSE: IS) (“ironSource” or the “Company”), a leading business platform for the App Economy, today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, before the market opens on August 10, 2022.

As announced on July 13, 2022, ironSource entered into an agreement to merge with Unity Software Inc. (“Unity”) in an all-stock transaction that values ironSource at approximately $4.4 billion (the “Merger”). The proposed Merger has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies, is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and shareholder approval of both companies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10663548 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ironSource Ltd. stands at 9.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.87%.

The market cap for IS stock reached $4.09 billion, with 1.02 billion shares outstanding and 530.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.78M shares, IS reached a trading volume of 10663548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ironSource Ltd. [IS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IS shares is $6.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for ironSource Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for ironSource Ltd. stock. On May 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IS shares from 11 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ironSource Ltd. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for IS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for IS in the course of the last twelve months was 27.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has IS stock performed recently?

ironSource Ltd. [IS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.55. With this latest performance, IS shares gained by 54.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.16 for ironSource Ltd. [IS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.78, while it was recorded at 3.90 for the last single week of trading, and 6.12 for the last 200 days.

ironSource Ltd. [IS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ironSource Ltd. [IS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.45 and a Gross Margin at +83.88. ironSource Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.02.

ironSource Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for ironSource Ltd. [IS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ironSource Ltd. go to 40.00%.

Insider trade positions for ironSource Ltd. [IS]

There are presently around $870 million, or 58.40% of IS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IS stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 22,100,000, which is approximately 55.335% of the company’s market cap and around 23.49% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 20,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.23 million in IS stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $70.85 million in IS stock with ownership of nearly -33.468% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ironSource Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in ironSource Ltd. [NYSE:IS] by around 64,214,519 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 36,309,506 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 136,669,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,193,189 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IS stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,682,583 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,932,404 shares during the same period.