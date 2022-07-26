Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] Revenue clocked in at $17.36 million, down -80.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ: IMPP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.48% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.63%. The company report on July 25, 2022 that Imperial Petroleum Inc. Announces the Date for the Release of the Second Quarter and Six Months 2022 Financial and Operating Results, Conference Call and Webcast.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum product and crude oil seaborne transportation services announced today that it will release its second quarter and six months’ financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022 before the market opens in New York on July 27, 2022.

On July 27, 2022 at 11:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company’s operations and outlook.

The market cap for the stock reached $85.06 million, with 142.84 million shares outstanding and 68.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 43.12M shares, IMPP stock reached a trading volume of 19749332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Imperial Petroleum Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

IMPP Stock Performance Analysis:

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.63. With this latest performance, IMPP shares dropped by -13.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.50% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.64 for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5082, while it was recorded at 0.4179 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Imperial Petroleum Inc. Fundamentals:

Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.60% of IMPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMPP stocks are: MSD PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 439,581, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.48% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 382,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in IMPP stocks shares; and IONIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.15 million in IMPP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ:IMPP] by around 1,327,757 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,753,451 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,268,048 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,813,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMPP stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,325,103 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,729,300 shares during the same period.