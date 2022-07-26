Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] Is Currently 3.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE: XOM] price surged by 3.33 percent to reach at $2.9. The company report on July 25, 2022 that ExxonMobil to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Exxon Mobil Corporation will release second quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, July 29, 2022. A press release will be issued via Business Wire and available at 5:30 a.m. CT at www.exxonmobil.com.

Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer; Kathy Mikells, senior vice president and chief financial officer; and Jennifer Driscoll, vice president of investor relations, will review the results during a live, listen-only conference call at 8:30 a.m. CT. The presentation can be accessed via webcast or by calling (888) 596-2592 (United States) or (786) 789-4790 (International). Please reference confirmation code 7129478 to join the call. An archive replay of the call and a copy of the presentation with accompanying supplemental financial data will be available at www.exxonmobil.com/ir.

A sum of 17505325 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 29.27M shares. Exxon Mobil Corporation shares reached a high of $90.13 and dropped to a low of $87.42 until finishing in the latest session at $89.98.

The one-year XOM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.95. The average equity rating for XOM stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $103.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $115 to $125. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Exxon Mobil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $88 to $120, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on XOM stock. On April 21, 2022, analysts increased their price target for XOM shares from 90 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corporation is set at 3.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for XOM in the course of the last twelve months was 15.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

XOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.51. With this latest performance, XOM shares gained by 5.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.01 for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.19, while it was recorded at 88.46 for the last single week of trading, and 77.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exxon Mobil Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.91 and a Gross Margin at +24.10. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.21.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.86.

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

XOM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corporation go to 23.92%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $212,807 million, or 56.90% of XOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 364,432,696, which is approximately 2.482% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 275,079,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.75 billion in XOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $22.6 billion in XOM stock with ownership of nearly -0.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exxon Mobil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,510 institutional holders increased their position in Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE:XOM] by around 176,503,854 shares. Additionally, 1,440 investors decreased positions by around 95,398,436 shares, while 312 investors held positions by with 2,093,147,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,365,049,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XOM stock had 233 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,984,547 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 9,977,730 shares during the same period.