Cowen lifts Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] closed the trading session at $11.57 on 07/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.51, while the highest price level was $12.48. The company report on July 18, 2022 that Applied Blockchain Secures 200-Megawatt Five-Year Hosting Contract with Marathon Digital Holdings.

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLD) (“Applied Blockchain” or the “Company”) has entered into a five-year hosting contract with Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARA) (“Marathon”) for 200-Megawatts (“MW”) of Bitcoin mining capacity. The Company will provide comprehensive hosting services for Marathon’s Bitcoin miners at Applied Blockchain’s owned and operated co-hosting datacenters.

“Partnering with Marathon, one of the largest Bitcoin miners in the industry, represents a significant step forward in Applied Blockchain’s growth trajectory. The multi-year agreement validates our capabilities as a best-in-class co-hosting datacenter operator. We are continuing to grow our contracted hosting capacity, which provides predictable revenue over a multi-year time frame,” said Applied Blockchain Chairman and CEO Wes Cummins. “Additionally, demand for our hosting services remains robust despite the volatility in the cryptocurrency markets, giving us continued confidence in the growth potential of our business for fiscal 2023 and beyond.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -64.79 percent and weekly performance of 18.55 percent. The stock has been moved at -47.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 64.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -36.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.90M shares, MARA reached to a volume of 16350662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $19.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $34 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on MARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.09.

MARA stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.55. With this latest performance, MARA shares gained by 64.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.57 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.63, while it was recorded at 12.57 for the last single week of trading, and 27.53 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.91 and a Gross Margin at -31.58. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.11.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 40.00 and a Current Ratio set at 40.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. go to 50.00%.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $473 million, or 39.50% of MARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,260,949, which is approximately 0.06% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,661,250 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.07 million in MARA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $25.66 million in MARA stock with ownership of nearly 6.819% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARA] by around 6,674,198 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 6,461,383 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 27,716,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,852,360 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARA stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,712,536 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,412,521 shares during the same period.