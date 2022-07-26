Compass Point lifts Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] price plunged by -6.60 percent to reach at -$0.47. The company report on July 11, 2022 that Riot Blockchain Announces Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommendations “For” Proposal No. 4 at the Upcoming Annual General Meeting of Stockholders.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) (“Riot,” “Riot Blockchain” or “the Company”), an industry leader in Bitcoin (“BTC”) mining and hosting is pleased to report that, in respect of its upcoming Annual General Meeting of stockholders (the “AGM”), both Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) and Glass, Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”), the leading independent proxy advisor firms who provide voting recommendations to institutional investors, have recommended that the Company’s stockholders vote FOR Proposal No. 4, to increase the number of authorized shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. common stock, authorized for issuance.

A sum of 13455226 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.41M shares. Riot Blockchain Inc. shares reached a high of $7.0599 and dropped to a low of $6.57 until finishing in the latest session at $6.65.

The one-year RIOT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.55. The average equity rating for RIOT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIOT shares is $19.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Riot Blockchain Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $45 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Riot Blockchain Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on RIOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Blockchain Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16.

RIOT Stock Performance Analysis:

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.74. With this latest performance, RIOT shares gained by 34.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.99 for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.87, while it was recorded at 7.08 for the last single week of trading, and 17.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Riot Blockchain Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.16 and a Gross Margin at +49.16. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.88.

Riot Blockchain Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

RIOT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Blockchain Inc. go to 20.00%.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $291 million, or 32.70% of RIOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,430,675, which is approximately 3.891% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,886,265 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.79 million in RIOT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $17.0 million in RIOT stock with ownership of nearly 125.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Riot Blockchain Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ:RIOT] by around 10,459,605 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 8,414,135 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 24,910,899 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,784,639 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIOT stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,453,785 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,836,645 shares during the same period.