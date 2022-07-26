Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] Stock trading around $9.18 per share: What’s Next?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] closed the trading session at $9.18 on 07/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.84, while the highest price level was $9.29. The company report on July 25, 2022 that Carnival Corporation & plc Announces Closing of $1 Billion Offering of Common Stock.

— Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) today announced that Carnival Corporation (the “Company”) has closed its previously announced underwritten public offering of 102,139,621 shares of common stock of the Company at a public offering price of $9.95 per share. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which could include addressing 2023 debt maturities.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as sole bookrunner and underwriter for the common stock offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -54.37 percent and weekly performance of -4.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -54.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -51.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 50.64M shares, CCL reached to a volume of 54553838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on CCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.05.

CCL stock trade performance evaluation

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.87. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -4.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.77 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.08, while it was recorded at 9.95 for the last single week of trading, and 17.90 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -328.14 and a Gross Margin at -230.03. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -497.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.77.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 9.95%.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,777 million, or 53.40% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,114,182, which is approximately 3.59% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 50,830,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $466.63 million in CCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $465.73 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 2.152% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 314 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 33,571,222 shares. Additionally, 340 investors decreased positions by around 37,429,376 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 449,319,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 520,320,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,729,750 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 12,345,182 shares during the same period.