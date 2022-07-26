B2Gold Corp. [BTG] Is Currently -0.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.62% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.25%. The company report on July 14, 2022 that B2Gold Reports Continued Strong Gold Production for Q2 2022 with Total Gold Production of 223,623 oz, In Line with Budget; On Track to Meet Annual Guidance of 990,000 to 1,050,000 oz of Total Gold Production.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its gold production and gold revenue for the second quarter and first half of 2022. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Over the last 12 months, BTG stock dropped by -18.02%. The average equity rating for BTG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.41 billion, with 1.06 billion shares outstanding and 1.04 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.42M shares, BTG stock reached a trading volume of 13746459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on B2Gold Corp. [BTG]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for B2Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for B2Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24.

BTG Stock Performance Analysis:

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.25. With this latest performance, BTG shares dropped by -7.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.58 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.71, while it was recorded at 3.24 for the last single week of trading, and 4.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into B2Gold Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B2Gold Corp. [BTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.31 and a Gross Margin at +43.61. B2Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.99.

BTG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 20.00%.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,804 million, or 67.21% of BTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 112,291,382, which is approximately 2.261% of the company’s market cap and around 1.12% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 88,047,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $284.39 million in BTG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $113.4 million in BTG stock with ownership of nearly 5.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B2Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in B2Gold Corp. [AMEX:BTG] by around 45,451,353 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 47,087,092 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 465,848,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 558,387,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTG stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,601,512 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 12,020,637 shares during the same period.