Wolfe Research slashes price target on PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] – find out why.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] plunged by -$1.7 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $84.51 during the day while it closed the day at $81.05. The company report on July 21, 2022 that PayPal Announces New Employee Inducement Grants.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2022 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan to new employees who joined PayPal. The Plan was approved and adopted by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of PayPal Holdings, Inc. in June 2022. Information regarding the equity awards can be found on the company’s investor relations website at: https://investor.pypl.com/news-and-events/news/.

About PayPalPayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering 429 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com.

PayPal Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 9.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PYPL stock has declined by -9.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -53.23% and lost -57.02% year-on date.

The market cap for PYPL stock reached $88.32 billion, with 1.16 billion shares outstanding and 1.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.39M shares, PYPL reached a trading volume of 12358561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $116.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2022, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on PYPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 3.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 17.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PYPL stock trade performance evaluation

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.66. With this latest performance, PYPL shares gained by 11.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.73 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.43, while it was recorded at 79.18 for the last single week of trading, and 139.09 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 14.33%.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $67,822 million, or 75.10% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,427,651, which is approximately 0.371% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 78,254,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.34 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.7 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly -1.775% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,203 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 87,882,399 shares. Additionally, 1,293 investors decreased positions by around 137,724,358 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 611,185,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 836,792,267 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 172 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,102,573 shares, while 425 institutional investors sold positions of 38,619,434 shares during the same period.