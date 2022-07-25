why Regions Financial Corporation [RF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.88

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] surged by $0.28 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $21.19 during the day while it closed the day at $20.65. The company report on July 22, 2022 that Solid Revenue Growth. Effective Risk Management. Regions reports second quarter 2022 earnings of $558 million, earnings per diluted share of $0.59.

Delivers strong revenue and pre-tax pre-provision income(1) growth over the prior year.

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) today reported earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The company reported second quarter net income available to common shareholders of $558 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.59. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, strong revenue growth contributed to a 17 percent increase in pre-tax pre-provision income on a reported basis and a 19 percent increase on an adjusted basis(1). The company’s second quarter adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income(1) represents its highest level on record. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, total revenue of $1.7 billion increased 10 percent on a reported basis and 12 percent on an adjusted basis(1) driven by growth in both net interest income and non-interest income. The company generated year-to-date positive operating leverage of 1.9 percent on a reported basis and 1.6 percent on an adjusted basis(1) versus the comparable prior-year period.

Regions Financial Corporation stock has also gained 7.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RF stock has declined by -4.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.89% and lost -5.28% year-on date.

The market cap for RF stock reached $18.34 billion, with 938.00 million shares outstanding and 929.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.08M shares, RF reached a trading volume of 12923511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Regions Financial Corporation [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $23.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $26, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on RF stock. On April 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for RF shares from 24 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 31.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 8.42.

RF stock trade performance evaluation

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.61. With this latest performance, RF shares gained by 8.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.69 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.96, while it was recorded at 20.16 for the last single week of trading, and 22.13 for the last 200 days.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corporation [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.19. Regions Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.62.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Regions Financial Corporation [RF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corporation go to -0.37%.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,358 million, or 77.70% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111,836,722, which is approximately -2.749% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 98,861,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.04 billion in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.29 billion in RF stock with ownership of nearly -6.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

341 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 41,457,413 shares. Additionally, 400 investors decreased positions by around 48,854,820 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 604,999,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 695,311,822 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,598,815 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 6,811,367 shares during the same period.