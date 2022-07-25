Wall Street Analyst Downgrade United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. What else is Wall St. saying

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] loss -2.96% or -1.11 points to close at $36.33 with a heavy trading volume of 14535071 shares. The company report on July 20, 2022 that United Airlines Announces Second Quarter Financial Results — Returns to Profitability.

Total operating revenue up 6% over same quarter 2019; expects increase of 11% in third quarter versus the same quarter in 2019.

Record TRASM of up 24% over same quarter 2019; expects sequential improvement in third quarter versus the same quarter in 2019.

It opened the trading session at $37.798, the shares rose to $38.25 and dropped to $36.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UAL points out that the company has recorded -15.28% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.96M shares, UAL reached to a volume of 14535071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $54.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock. On April 22, 2022, analysts increased their price target for UAL shares from 60 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 58.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAL in the course of the last twelve months was 11.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for UAL stock

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.32. With this latest performance, UAL shares dropped by -1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.56 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.42, while it was recorded at 39.25 for the last single week of trading, and 43.96 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.82 and a Gross Margin at -15.07. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.79.

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]

There are presently around $7,380 million, or 64.20% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,550,592, which is approximately 2.07% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 25,013,798 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $908.75 million in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $605.72 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly -2.743% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 29,014,691 shares. Additionally, 270 investors decreased positions by around 14,161,151 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 159,971,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,147,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,057,505 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 4,350,907 shares during the same period.