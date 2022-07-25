Wall Street Analyst Downgrade General Motors Company [GM]. What else is Wall St. saying

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.31% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.48%. The company report on July 19, 2022 that GM Defense to Provide Battery Electric Vehicle to U.S. Army for Analysis and Demonstration.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

GM Defense, a subsidiary of General Motors, was selected by the U.S. Army to provide a battery electric vehicle for analysis and demonstration. GM Defense will leverage the GMC HUMMER EV, featuring GM’s Ultium Platform, to meet the U.S. Army’s requirement for a light to heavy duty battery electric vehicle to support reduced reliance on fossil fuels both in the operational and garrison environments.

“This award showcases GM Defense’s ability to leverage the best battery electric technology in the commercial marketplace,” said Steve duMont, president of GM Defense. “With access to GM’s advanced technologies, GM Defense is able to provide proven commercial technologies adapted to meet specific defense requirements and the needs of our customers.”.

Over the last 12 months, GM stock dropped by -37.69%. The one-year General Motors Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.85. The average equity rating for GM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $48.59 billion, with 1.46 billion shares outstanding and 1.39 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.93M shares, GM stock reached a trading volume of 13580500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on General Motors Company [GM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $55.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $74 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for General Motors Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on GM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for GM in the course of the last twelve months was 6.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GM Stock Performance Analysis:

General Motors Company [GM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.48. With this latest performance, GM shares gained by 5.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.14 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.74, while it was recorded at 34.32 for the last single week of trading, and 47.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Motors Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Motors Company [GM] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.34 and a Gross Margin at +20.30. General Motors Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.18.

General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

GM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 2.90%.

General Motors Company [GM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41,030 million, or 83.30% of GM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 121,865,221, which is approximately 5.566% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 105,196,379 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.65 billion in GM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.82 billion in GM stock with ownership of nearly -14.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Motors Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 680 institutional holders increased their position in General Motors Company [NYSE:GM] by around 91,627,694 shares. Additionally, 671 investors decreased positions by around 110,828,359 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 980,999,570 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,183,455,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GM stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,868,807 shares, while 229 institutional investors sold positions of 17,929,982 shares during the same period.