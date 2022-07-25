VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] is -92.31% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] loss -85.99% on the last trading session, reaching $0.15 price per share at the time. The company report on July 22, 2022 that VistaGen Announces Topline Results from PALISADE-1 Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Investigational Drug PH94B.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PH94B for Acute Treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint.

PH94B Showed a Favorable Safety and Tolerability Profile among Study Participants that was Consistent with Prior Clinical Trial Results.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. represents 206.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $34.27 million with the latest information. VTGN stock price has been found in the range of $0.1429 to $0.2127.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, VTGN reached a trading volume of 161414312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTGN shares is $7.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for VTGN stock

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -80.78. With this latest performance, VTGN shares dropped by -85.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.76 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9827, while it was recorded at 0.7506 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5321 for the last 200 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4308.68 and a Gross Margin at +26.49. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4307.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.22.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.30 and a Current Ratio set at 12.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]

There are presently around $21 million, or 69.30% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 16,302,596, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VR ADVISER, LLC, holding 16,047,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.41 million in VTGN stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $1.94 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 11,216,276 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 12,399,404 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 113,353,547 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,969,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,531,517 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,288,618 shares during the same period.