Tesla Inc. [TSLA] Stock trading around $816.73 per share: What’s Next?

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] jumped around 1.61 points on Friday, while shares priced at $816.73 at the close of the session, up 0.20%. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Tesla has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question and answer (Q&A) webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

Tesla Inc. stock is now -22.72% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TSLA Stock saw the intraday high of $842.36 and lowest of $812.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1243.49, which means current price is +31.61% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 31.01M shares, TSLA reached a trading volume of 34365320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tesla Inc. [TSLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $883.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $801, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on TSLA stock. On June 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TSLA shares from 1125 to 1000.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 39.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 59.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has TSLA stock performed recently?

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.40. With this latest performance, TSLA shares gained by 15.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.57 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 713.50, while it was recorded at 766.52 for the last single week of trading, and 908.52 for the last 200 days.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc. go to 43.00%.

Insider trade positions for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]

There are presently around $359,289 million, or 43.20% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,171,982, which is approximately 4.361% of the company’s market cap and around 17.26% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,241,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.12 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $29.65 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly -0.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tesla Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,538 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 29,116,767 shares. Additionally, 1,012 investors decreased positions by around 21,974,261 shares, while 368 investors held positions by with 388,820,044 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 439,911,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 205 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,353,643 shares, while 206 institutional investors sold positions of 2,510,022 shares during the same period.