Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG] is -76.81% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [NASDAQ: SDIG] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.77 during the day while it closed the day at $2.98. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Stronghold Digital Mining Reports First Quarter 2022 Results and Provides Operational Update.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDIG) (“Stronghold,” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and provided an operational update.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. stock has also gained 62.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SDIG stock has declined by -29.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -74.53% and lost -76.81% year-on date.

The market cap for SDIG stock reached $142.98 million, with 20.21 million shares outstanding and 19.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, SDIG reached a trading volume of 27558153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SDIG shares is $9.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SDIG stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for SDIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

SDIG stock trade performance evaluation

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.84. With this latest performance, SDIG shares gained by 77.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.53% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SDIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.49 for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.26, while it was recorded at 2.62 for the last single week of trading.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -65.77 and a Gross Margin at -17.39. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.27.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.16.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27 million, or 45.90% of SDIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SDIG stocks are: HOUND PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 1,365,944, which is approximately -15.402% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 1,183,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.53 million in SDIG stocks shares; and COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.86 million in SDIG stock with ownership of nearly 56.18% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [NASDAQ:SDIG] by around 1,997,631 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 4,855,619 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,273,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,126,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SDIG stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 330,151 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,109,021 shares during the same period.