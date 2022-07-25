Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] is 40.56% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.80% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.72%. The company report on July 13, 2022 that Southwestern Energy Schedules Second Quarter Conference Call for August 5, 2022.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on August 5, 2022 to discuss second quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The Company plans to release results on August 4, 2022 after market close, which will be available on SWN’s website at www.swn.com.

Over the last 12 months, SWN stock rose by 35.89%. The one-year Southwestern Energy Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.8. The average equity rating for SWN stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.12 billion, with 1.11 billion shares outstanding and 1.11 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 43.04M shares, SWN stock reached a trading volume of 17046258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $10.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $11 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $12, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on SWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

SWN Stock Performance Analysis:

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.72. With this latest performance, SWN shares dropped by -4.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.21 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.31, while it was recorded at 6.49 for the last single week of trading, and 5.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Southwestern Energy Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.86 and a Gross Margin at +44.91. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29.

Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

SWN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwestern Energy Company go to 21.00%.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,276 million, or 89.80% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 168,740,952, which is approximately 8.834% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 128,222,158 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $839.86 million in SWN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $679.33 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly 2.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 217 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 138,353,727 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 150,857,178 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 668,911,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 958,121,948 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,327,971 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 78,851,357 shares during the same period.